“Today what we have been talking about for a long time has happened” that Russia “is not limited to our national borders. Russian missiles have hit Poland. Launching missiles on NATO territory” “is a Russian missile attack on collective security. It is about of a very significant escalation. We must act.” So the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message posted on his Telegram profile. “The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within range of Russian missiles,” he added.



01:09