General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg will chair today an emergency summit of NATO after what happened in Poland, on the border with Ukraine. On the day in which Russia launched dozens of missiles, a rocket fell on Polish territory causing 2 deaths.

Read also

The announcement of the meeting came on the evening of 15 November, when Poland announced its assessment of recourse to article 4 of the NATO treaties: the article provides that a member country, when it feels threatened, initiates consultations with other allies.

“I have offered my condolences for the victims. NATO is monitoring the situation and the allies are consulting closely. It is important that all the facts are established,” Stoltenberg tweeted on the evening of November 15 after speaking with the Polish president Andrzej Duda.

In Bali, where the G20 is underway, US President Joe Biden has convened an emergency summit. “We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia has perpetrated against Ukrainian cities and civilians, affecting infrastructure”, reads the joint G7-NATO note. “We have discussed the explosion that occurred in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support and assistance with the ongoing investigation in Poland. We will remain in close contact to determine next steps as the investigation progresses. proceed,” the statement continued.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing difficulties.” There is firm condemnation of “Russian aggression, as well as our continued willingness to hold Russia accountable for its blatant attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to address the wider impacts of the war. We all express our Our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine”.