“By launching a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to world war.” This was written by former Russian President and Deputy President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev in a tweet, speaking about the missiles that ended up on a farm in Poland. The Ukrainians, writes Medvedev, consider the episode “a missile attack”.

Accusations against the West, like references to the Third World War, are a constant in the messages that Medvedev entrusts to social media. “Western countries are pushing the world to a global war. And only Russia’s complete and final victory is a guarantee against world conflict,” Medvedev wrote in early November.

In October, however, he stated that supplying Kiev with multiple missile launchers (MLRS) equipped with long-range munitions would become “the fastest way to escalate the conflict in Ukraine towards the irreversible consequence of a world war”.