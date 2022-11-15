Poland, Russian missiles fall near the border with Ukraine: two dead. Morawiecki convenes security summit

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent security summit following an alleged Russian attack on Polish soil. According to the Associated Press, which cites a US intelligence source, the missiles killed two people.

The convening of the national security and defense committee was announced in a tweet by Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, who did not specify the reason for the meeting.

According to reports in the Polish press, the meeting could concern an explosion that took place near the border with Ukraine in Przewodów, in the province of Hrubieszów. During the day, Russian missiles hit Ukrainian targets up to 65 kilometers from the Polish border, according to Fakt newspaper.

“The criminal Russian regime launched missiles that not only targeted Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland,” Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said. “Latvia fully supports Polish friends and condemns this crime.” Estonia has also expressed concern about the attack, without explicitly mentioning Russia. “The latest news from Poland is very worrying,” the Estonian foreign ministry said. “We are consulting closely with Poland and other allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We stand in full solidarity with our close ally Poland.” A message reiterated by the Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda, who spoke of “worrying news” from Poland. “Every inch of NATO territory will have to be defended!” he said on Twitter.

In the past few hours, Russia has hit several Ukrainian cities, continuing to attack the country’s energy infrastructure. According to Kiev, this is the most massive wave of missile attacks since the beginning of the invasion launched on February 24 last year.

Pentagon: “US will defend every inch of NATO”

The news of the fallen Russian missiles in Poland was immediately commented by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder who declared: “We are aware of the press reports on the fall of Russian missiles in Poland. At the moment we have no other information that can confirm them. We are investigating.”

“Our commitment to Article 5 of NATO is very clear: we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” added Ryder.

Moscow: “Provocation to encourage escalation”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the statements about the fallen missiles in Poland are a “deliberate provocation with the aim of encouraging escalation”. “No attacks on targets near the Ukraine-Poland state border have been carried out with Russian weapons,” he added.