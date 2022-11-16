Accusing Russia after discovering that the missiles that fell in Poland are not Russian will further increase tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, quoted by the Anadolou news agency.

There is “the general impression that the missiles that fell in Poland are not of Russian manufacture”, Erdogan declared again, speaking of a possible “technical error”. “I respect Russia’s position, which has said that it is not one of its missiles. For us, this is important,” Erdogan said again, answering a question from TASS.

The Turkish president then defined the statements of the American president Joe Biden as important, according to which “they are not Russian-made missiles”. “I believe that insisting that the missiles were Russian-made will inflate the story. Rather we are trying as much as possible to seat Russia and Ukraine at the same negotiating table. To this end we believe that such methods, such as provocations, are not correct. The road is the one that passes through dialogue”.