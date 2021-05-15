M.Ilitant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued their rocket attacks on Israeli cities on Saturday. In the desert city of Beershevah in southern Israel and in border towns to the Gaza Strip, the warning sirens howled in the morning, as the Israeli military announced. But there was also an alarm in the more distant coastal city of Tel Aviv. The Israeli army reportedly continued to attack targets in the Palestinian Territory. The air force fired at several rocket launchers and two combat units belonging to the Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa announced on Saturday that a house had been hit in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, ten members of a Palestinian family were killed, including eight children. A five-month-old boy survived the attack.

Civilians have also been killed in Beit Lahia in the north of the coastal strip and in other places, according to Wafa. An Israeli army spokeswoman said the reports were being checked. According to the Ministry of Health, 140 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the violence escalated on Monday.

According to police, a house in the Israeli city of Beersheva was hit by rocket fragments. There was property damage, but no injuries, it said. The Israeli coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod were also attacked again. As Israel’s armed forces announced, eight people were killed in Israel by the rocket fire in the past few days.



Israeli emergency teams and police inspect the site of a Palestinian missile hit in Ramat Gan on Saturday.

Image: EPA





The conflict between Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip had escalated at the beginning of the week. Since then, militant Palestinians have been continuously bombarding Israel with rockets – according to the Israeli army, there were already 2,300.

Israel is responding with massive attacks in the coastal area. The news agencies AFP and dpa reported that a building by international media was hit on Saturday. The skyscraper was hit by several missiles and destroyed. The Qatari TV broadcaster Al Jazeera and the US news agency Associated Press (AP) had their offices in the building. According to an AP journalist, the owner of the skyscraper was “warned” by the Israeli army in advance of the attack that it was “becoming a target”. Another correspondent for the US news agency reported on Twitter: “We ran down the stairs from the eleventh floor.” The Al Jazeera television station also confirmed on Twitter that its offices were in the building. At the same time, he showed live recordings of the collapsing skyscraper.

The Israeli armed forces announced on Twitter that fighter planes had attacked a high-rise building in which the Islamist Hamas military intelligence service had “military resources” at its disposal. “In the building are offices of civil media, behind which the terrorist organization Hamas is hiding and which it is abusing as human shields.” Hamas deliberately positions its military resources in the heart of densely populated residential areas in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Israeli armed forces said that buildings used by Hamas for military purposes were legitimate military targets. When they were attacked, steps were taken to prevent civilians from being harmed. This included warning calls and short messages as well as dummy bombs that made loud noises when they hit roofs. In any case, “sufficient time to evacuate” was given.

A spokesman for the Hamas military arm said after the building was destroyed, Tel Aviv should prepare for a “response that will shake the earth.”

The US government’s Middle East envoy, Hady Amr, arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday for talks with Israeli officials. He then wanted to travel to the West Bank for a meeting with Palestinian leaders. A spokeswoman for the US State Department said that Amr will campaign for “sustainable calm” on both sides.

Protests planned in Europe

According to the UN, around 10,000 Palestinians fled their homes in the Gaza Strip near the Israeli border for fear of a ground offensive. “They are seeking protection in schools, mosques and other places during a global corona pandemic and with limited access to water, food, hygiene and health care,” said the UN coordinator for humanitarian aid in the occupied territories, Lynn Hastings.

In addition, Israel continues to be shaken by violence between Jewish and Arab Israelis. On Saturday night, young Palestinians set fire to barricades in Shuafat in East Jerusalem. The Israeli police used tear gas. Since the beginning of the week, more than 750 people have been arrested because of the outbreaks of violence within the country.

An end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is not in sight. “You pay and will continue to pay dearly for it. It is not over yet, “said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a view to Hamas on Friday.

The UN Security Council is due to discuss the conflict again on Sunday. Solidarity rallies for the Palestinians were planned worldwide for Saturday – including in Germany and France.