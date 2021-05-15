Palestinians fire rockets again at Israel. For its part, the country’s air force is attacking targets in the Gaza Strip – including, after warning, a building where international journalists work.

A fireball erupts from the Jalal Tower in the Gaza Strip after an attack by the Israeli Air Force. Image: AFP

M.Ilitant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued their rocket attacks on Israeli cities on Saturday. In the desert city of Beershevah in southern Israel and in border towns to the Gaza Strip, the warning sirens howled in the morning, as the Israeli military announced. But there was also an alarm in the more distant coastal city of Tel Aviv. The Israeli army reportedly continued to attack targets in the Palestinian Territory. The air force fired at several rocket launchers and two combat units belonging to the Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa announced on Saturday that a house had been hit in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, ten members of a Palestinian family were killed, including eight children. A five-month-old boy survived the attack.



Israeli emergency teams and police inspect the site of a Palestinian missile hit in Ramat Gan on Saturday.

Image: EPA



