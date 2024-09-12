The Lebanese Hezbollah announced targeting “the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command in the Beria barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.”

Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that a large fire broke out in the Birya Forest after a large wave of rockets was launched from Lebanon.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “after hearing sirens a short while ago in the Safed area, about 20 shells were detected launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory.”

He pointed out that “most of them were successfully intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas. No casualties were reported.”

The Israeli army statement continued, saying: “Rocket and shell warning sirens were activated in towns adjacent to Safed due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.”

He concluded by saying: “The Israeli fire and rescue services are currently working in the Beria area to extinguish the fire that broke out due to a projectile falling in the area.”

Videos circulating on social media showed the interception of rockets fired at the Upper Galilee, Safed and Beria.

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging daily shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah mainly targets Israeli military sites, in attacks it launches from southern Lebanon in “support” of Gaza and “backing” its resistance, as it says.

Israel responds by targeting what it describes as Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure”, in addition to its fighters.

Hezbollah revealed on Thursday that it had launched a number of attacks on military sites in northern Israel, including “swarms of dive bombers.”

For its part, the Israeli army said it had detected about “15 projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” adding that some of them were “intercepted” without “reporting any injuries.”

He also reported the interception of a “suspicious aerial target” and the downing of “several drones loaded with explosives” in northern Israel.

A young man and a child, two brothers, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli raid “on a motorcycle in the town of Al-Bayada” in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Hezbollah also mourned two of its fighters.

Since the escalation began, at least 622 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters and at least 142 civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official statements and obituaries from Hezbollah and other groups.

On the Israeli side and the Golan Heights, the authorities announced the killing of 24 soldiers and 26 civilians.