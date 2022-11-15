Missiles dropped in Poland, fragments could belong to an S-300. It is a type of missile used for surface-to-air attacks by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. Based on images of missile fragments collected at the scene of the explosion in the Polish village on the border with Ukraine, this conclusion was reached by defense experts interviewed by the BBC, according to whom it is however difficult to establish who fired.

Mark Cancian, of the Csis think tank, believes that the fragments may belong to an S-300, a type of missile used for surface-to-air attacks by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. “It is not clear who shot him,” adds J Andrés Gannon of the US Council on Foreign Relations. “We know that Russia is using S-300s for ground attacks, even though it would be for air defense systems, but the Ukrainians are using them for cruise defense,” he explains.

According to Justin Bronk, of the Rusi think tank, it could also be an S-300, but warns that there are still not enough elements to identify it with certainty.