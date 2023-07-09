Home page politics

German Eurofighter in August 2022 at Neuburg Air Base. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

A signal of determination should go out from the NATO summit in Lithuania. Unlike at the last meeting in Madrid, government representatives and the military are now meeting directly on NATO’s eastern flank.

Vilnius/Berlin – Anti-aircraft missiles on the ground, armed Eurofighters in the air: the Bundeswehr is protecting the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, with a large array of weapon systems. While Ukraine has now been fighting the Russian attack for more than 500 days, the alliance is charting the course ahead. It is only about 30 kilometers from Vilnius to Belarus, Russia’s ally, and the Russian Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad is about 160 kilometers away.

“The best thing, of course, would be to live without guns. But we live in such a world that seeing something like this at our airport makes you feel safer,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who was visiting the German Air Force’s three Patriot squadrons at his country’s largest airport. Around 250 German soldiers are responsible there for protection against ballistic missiles, but also against aircraft and cruise missiles.

The Bundeswehr has also deployed five special forces helicopters to the country, which are intended to enable Lithuanian commandos to move quickly. According to Lithuanian information, a total of up to 12,000 men and women will be on the ground during the top meeting for security.

Spain deployed Nasams air defense system

Other NATO partners are also involved in protecting the NATO summit. Spain transferred a Nasams air defense system to Lithuania. On Monday, combat aircraft from Germany will take up armed patrol flights over Lithuania. The Eurofighters will take off from the air bases in Nörvenich (North Rhine-Westphalia), Neuburg an der Donau and Laage (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). France is also sending jets for protective flights. Finland flies in combat aircraft for the first time as a new NATO ally and neighbor in the region.

Military circles point out that there is no evidence of an impending attack. The alliance is reacting to the intensified security situation in Europe and the regional context. It is pointed out that threats can be identified early with the skills that have been put in place and that this can also help to avoid possible misunderstandings.

The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Latvia recently expressed their concerns about developments in neighboring Belarus in a joint letter to NATO. The background is the stationing of Russian tactical nuclear weapons and the possible accommodation of fighters from the Wagner mercenary group in the country autocratically ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Nauseda thanks the Chancellor

Lithuania’s President Nauseda praised the relocation of the air defense systems as a further symbol of the good German-Lithuanian cooperation in the military field. He also thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Twitter. Germany is the so-called framework nation for the NATO troop presence in Lithuania. The Bundeswehr manages and coordinates the commitment on site all year round.

“We have another example where our trusted ally, Germany, was not only willing to provide us with Patriots, but also relocated them,” he said, referring to the German military. As is so often the case, however, expectations grow with commitment: Nauseda also expressed the hope that NATO allies would eventually station permanent Patriot systems in Lithuania. dpa