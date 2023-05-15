Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday. who promised to deliver “hundreds” of anti-aircraft missiles and long-range attack drones to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian invasion.

Zelensky traveled to the UK early this morning, after visiting Italy, Germany and France. over the weekend and get fresh promises of military aid there, as Ukraine prepares for a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Dressed in his characteristic military attire, Zelensky found himself in Checkers, the country residence of the British prime ministers some 40 miles northwest of London, with Sunak, who greeted him with a big hug.

Sunak discussed with Zelenski the “long-term” security of Ukraine so that this country can defend itself against “future Russian aggression.”

At the end of the meeting, Sunak said his country remains “firm” in its support for Ukraine and that the delivery of combat planes is not easy because it requires the training of Ukrainian pilots and also the logistics to control those aircraft.

(Also read: Germany announces support for Ukraine with arms supply for USD 2,950 million)

Zelensky traveled to the UK early in the morning, after visiting Italy, Germany and France. Photo: EFE/ SIMON DAWSON/ DOWNING STREET

“A topic of conversation that we have had today (Monday) is about the long-term security issues that we need to establish between the allied countries to ensure that it can defend itself and provide an effective deterrent against future Russian aggression,” Sunak said.

(You can read: Zelensky asks the Pope to condemn “Russian crimes in Ukraine”)

About western fighter jets, Zelensky stressed that “very important decisions” would be taken soon in this regard. “Today we are talking about airplanes. It is a very important issue for us because we cannot control the sky,” he said.

Zelensky, and stressed that Ukraine and the United Kingdom are “true partners.”

After the meeting, Sunak wrote on his Twitter account that the UK will open “a new flight school” that will “provide Ukrainian pilots the training they need to handle different types of aircraft, which will enable them to better defend their citizens against Russian aggression.”

Last week, the British government confirmed that it will send “Storm Shadows” conventional long-range missiles to Ukraine.

In addition, Downing Street said on Monday that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with long-range drones, with a capacity to cover 200 kilometers, which will be delivered in the coming months as this country prepares to intensify resistance to the Russian invasion.

(It may interest you: In Ukraine they know well that peace is the only victory)

Zelensky’s tour

After months of stagnation, Kiev has been preparing to retake the ground gained by Russia, it has stocked up on ammunition supplied by the West and reinforced support in its diplomatic tour that this weekend took it to the main European nations.

Zelensky visited Germany, where he met Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, and Italy on Saturday, where he was received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

He also went to Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron and now to the UK for his meeting with Sunak.

“With each visit, Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities are expanded,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter upon arriving at the Villacoublay airbase in southwest Paris late Sunday.

“Relations with Europe are getting stronger and the pressure on Russia is growing,” he said.

(Also: Why Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s trip to Guatemala is key for Ukraine?)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, was received by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The truth is that Ukraine emerges militarily strengthened after President Zelenski’s tour.

In France, for example, President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukraine dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles after the meeting they held in Paris.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC,” they said in a joint statement.

And in Germany, Berlin announced a major military aid package to Ukraine on Saturday for a value of 2,700 million euros (about 2,900 million dollars).

The new package includes dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, surveillance drones and four new Iris-T air defense systems.

(Keep reading: Ukraine will receive long-range missiles for the first time: what impact will they have?)

Russia responds to arms shipment

Russia was quick to respond to the new arms shipment. The Kremlin warned on Monday that the supply of hundreds of long-range drones and anti-aircraft missiles promised by the United Kingdom to Ukraine it will only cause more destruction and provoke response measures from Russia.

“Our stance is extremely negative on this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his daily telephone briefing, in which he again accused the UK of pumping Ukraine with arms and being proud of it.

(Also: Ukrainian NGO reveals new data on the thousands of minors deported to Russia)

“We repeat once again that this cannot have any significant and fundamental impact on the course of the special military operation but, of course, this leads to further destruction and more response actions,” he noted.

For Ukraine, he added, “this makes the situation much more difficult,” Peskov explained.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE