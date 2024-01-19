Governor Starovoit announced the cancellation of the missile alert in Kursk

In Kursk, a missile alert launched earlier in the evening was canceled. The governor of the Russian border region, Roman Starovoyt, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Rocket danger cleared,” the message said.

Earlier, he called on residents to take shelter in windowless rooms with solid walls, and those on the street to go to a safe place.

It also became known that a Ukrainian kamikaze drone damaged a house in the village of Sverdlikovo, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region. According to Starovoit, the façade of the living space was damaged by shrapnel and windows were broken. A passenger car was also hit.