From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainians can use their first F-16 fighter jets against Russian air attacks. Kiev also gets a militarily highly efficient missile.

Kiev – These are martial words. “F-16 in Ukraine – that means more killed occupiers, more intercepted missiles or planes with which the Russian criminals attack our Ukrainian cities,” wrote Ukrainian commander-in-chief Olexander Syrskyj on Telegram.

F-16 fighter jets of Ukraine: AIM-9 Sidewinder is part of the missile arsenal

Kiev has apparently already deployed its first F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war. Six of them came from the Netherlands, British media reported. And of course, the F-16 fighter jets will also be accompanied by the appropriate missiles for Ukraine from the defense alliance’s stocks. NATO.

One of these missiles has been manufactured in the USA since the 1950s and is still used by many armed forces today because of its accuracy: the AIM-9 Sidewinder.

Accurate air-to-air missile: the AIM-9 Sidewinder (left). © IMAGO / Björn Trotzki

Missiles for the F-16 fighter jets: AIM-9 Sidewinder, AGM-88 HARM and AMRAAM

Like the American news magazines Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal write, in addition to the Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile, the AGM-88 HARM air-to-ground missile, which was specially developed to combat radar stations, and the AMRAAM air-to-air missile are part of the missile arsenal that accompanies the F-16 fighter jets in battles with the invading Russian army. Ukrainian fighter pilots have so far fired the AGM-88 HARM efficiently from MiG-29 fighter jets against Russian radar systems.

Meanwhile, the Sidewinders have successfully deployed the few Ukrainian Mil Mi-8 multi-role attack helicopters to deter Russian attack helicopters. Newsweek refers to a new military package worth 200 million US dollars that Washington announced at the end of July. According to this, air defense missiles are also part of this weapons delivery. And with them, probably also the appropriate missiles for the F-16 fighter jets, which for the time being will probably only be used for the aforementioned air defense against the Russians.

Weapon type: heat-seeking self-guided short-range air-to-air missile Commissioning: 1956 Length: 2830–3070mm Speed: up to Mach 2.7 (3334 km/h) Range: up to 17.7 kilometers Target location: Infrared steering

Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets: Sidewinder missiles have short range

The advantage of the infrared-controlled Sidewinder: With a speed of 3300 km/h, this weapon with a warhead weighing 9.4 kilograms is almost impossible to defend. But: Here too, the short range of just under 17 kilometers is the problem. This means that the pilots of the F-16 can only fire the guided missiles shortly before they reach the target and thus run the risk of being detected by Russian radar. And: As the British Times and The Telegraph write that because of the small number of F-16s, Ukrainian fighter pilots should initially avoid direct air duels with Putin’s MiG-29 and MiG-35 and not attack ground targets on the front lines.

It is not yet known whether the IRIS-T air-to-air missile from Germany is also intended for the Ukrainian F-16. According to Bundeswehr Journal The IRIS-T can be used to combat enemy fighter aircraft as well as attacking air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles from enemy air defenses. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense referred to the request from IPPEN.MEDIA to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and stated that the Bundeswehr was “not involved in this issue.”

Ukraine has its first F-16 fighter jets. President Volodymyr Selenskyj publicly presented two aircraft. © IMAGO / Kyodo News

Military expert Nico Lange is certain: Russia has respect for the Ukrainian F-16

Whether with IRIS-T or without – while Putin’s Russian army is on the advance in Donbass, military experts believe that the delivered F-16s will provide better air defense for Ukraine. “When you see how much effort the Russians have made in recent weeks and months to repeatedly attack possible airfields and ground infrastructure for the F-16, you can only conclude that the Russians have respect for the fact that the F-16 can now be deployed,” explained defense expert Nico Lange from the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) on the program “ZDFheute live”.

There are two roles “for which the F-16 is now being considered: One is to support air defense – that is, to shoot down cruise missiles, drones and other things in Ukrainian airspace,” said the senior fellow at the “Munich Security Conference”: “The second role is to threaten Russian fighter planes that drop the glide bombs. The glide bombs, of which 100 are currently being dropped every day, are also the greatest threat to the troops on the front lines.” (pm)