Acting Governor Smirnov: Missile threat lifted in Kursk Region

The missile threat has been lifted in the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting (Acting) governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov in his Telegram-channel.

“Kursk region: attention! All-clear missile threat,” Smirnov wrote.

The missile threat was announced at 4:05 Moscow time. City residents were advised to seek shelter as quickly as possible.

Earlier, Smirnov reported that a drone attack alert had been issued in the Kursk region. Then 12 drones were shot down in the region, after which the alert was cancelled.