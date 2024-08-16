Acting Governor Smirnov: Missile threat lifted in Kursk Region

In the Kursk region, a missile threat was declared twice overnight, at the moment the alert has been cancelled. This was reported by the acting (Acting) Governor Alexey Smirnov in his Telegram-channel.

The alarm was first sounded at 2:39 Moscow time. Six minutes later, the danger was cancelled.

The alarm was sounded a second time at 3:07. Three minutes later the all-clear signal sounded.

“Kursk region: attention! All-clear missile threat,” Smirnov wrote.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.