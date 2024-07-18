Acting Governor Smirnov: Missile threat declared in Kursk Region

A missile threat was declared in the Kursk region on the afternoon of July 18, informed Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov.

“If you are at home, you need to take shelter in rooms without windows and solid walls: in the hallway, bathroom, storage room. If you are outside, go to the nearest building or suitable shelter,” residents were told.

On Wednesday evening, a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on a Lada Largus in the village of Novoivanovka in the Kursk region. As a result, the driver of the car was injured and taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Before that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a fire station in the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region using a drone. The duty rescuer was injured. The injured man was taken to the Glushkovskaya District Hospital for assistance.