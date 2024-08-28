Gladkov: Missile threat declared in Belgorod region

A missile threat has been declared throughout the Belgorod region, the Telegram Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, a missile hazard siren was turned on in the Russian region. “Go down to the basement. Stay there until you receive the ‘All clear missile hazard’ signal,” he warned residents.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked residential buildings and cars in the Belgorod region – one of the munitions was dropped on a house in the village of Yasnye Zori near Belgorod.

The Ministry of Defense reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.