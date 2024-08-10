Acting Governor Smirnov: Missile threat declared in Kursk Region

A missile threat has been declared in the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting head of the Russian region, Alexey Smirnov, in his Telegram-channel.

The alarm was sounded at 3:33 a.m. Residents were advised to take shelter in windowless, solid-walled buildings. Six minutes later, the missile threat was cancelled.

“Kursk Region: Attention! All clear for missile threat,” wrote Governor.

Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions. The NAC stated that Kyiv, having decided to attack the Kursk region, has made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in Russia.