Governor Gladkov: Missile threat declared in Belgorod region

A missile threat has been declared throughout the Belgorod Region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in his Telegram-channel.

“Go down to the basement. Stay there until you receive the ‘All clear missile threat’ signal,” Gladkov wrote.

Earlier, three people were injured as a result of shelling of Shebekino by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the governor, the victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. In addition, two private houses caught fire in the Russian city. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.