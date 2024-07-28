Governor Razvozhaev: Missile threat declared in Crimea and Sevastopol

A missile threat has been declared in Crimea and Sevastopol. This was reported by the governor of the Russian city Mikhail Razvozhaev in Telegram-channel.

“Attention everyone! Air raid siren!” Razvozzhaev wrote.

It was also reported that during the alarm, traffic on the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait was blocked.

“We ask those on the bridge and in the inspection area to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers,” the agency reported. Telegram– channel of operational information on the Crimean Bridge.

The air raid alarm in Sevastopol lasted 20 minutes (from 00:19 to 00:40 Moscow time), the bridge was opened for traffic even earlier – ten minutes after the danger was announced.

Earlier, the danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Voronezh Region. The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, called on citizens to remain calm.