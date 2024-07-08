Gladkov: Missile danger signal declared in Belgorod and Belgorod region

A missile alert has been issued in Belgorod and the Belgorod region, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. Telegram-channel.

“Go down to the basement. Stay there until the ‘All clear missile danger’ signal is received,” he wrote.

Earlier, a drone attack threat was announced in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov called on the population to remain vigilant and noted that air defense forces and assets were put on alert to repel a possible attack.

On the evening of July 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked several more settlements in the Belgorod Region, three people were wounded, according to preliminary data. In addition, Shebekino came under fire for the fourth time that day, a power line was damaged there, and windows in apartments were broken.