Governor Gladkov: Missile threat declared in Belgorod and Shebekino

A missile threat has been declared in the city of Belgorod, Belgorod district, Shebekino and Shebekinsky district. This was reported by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

“Missile danger. Go down to the basement. Stay there until you receive the ‘All clear missile danger’ signal,” he warned the population.

Earlier, Russian air defense systems shot down seven Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and one over the Belgorod region overnight. Ukrainian troops attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The air defense system also shot down several Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar region.