Borisov: Sarmat missile system with ICBMs put on combat duty

The Russian strategic missile system RS-28 “Sarmat” with a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has been put on combat duty. This was announced during the marathon “Share your knowledge” by the Director General of the State Corporation “Roscosmos” Yuri Borisov.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the R-28 Sarmat silo-based strategic missile systems would take up combat duty in the near future. In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that Russia had begun work on deploying these missiles.

In November of the same year, the head of the State Missile Center (GRC) named after Viktor Makeev, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Degtyar said that the R-28 Sarmat complex was put into mass production.

R-28 “Sarmat” receives modern combat equipment

The R-28 Sarmat silo-based liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile is equipped with a 10-ton payload and is capable of covering about 16,000 kilometers. ICBM length – 36 meters, diameter – 3 meters.

The head part of the rocket can contain several separable nuclear warheads with a total yield of several megatons of TNT

As a means of protection against enemy anti-missile defense (ABM) systems, the ICBM received decoys imitating warheads, to intercept which enemy anti-missiles would be distracted. In the future, the R-28 Sarmat may receive a hypersonic unit of the Avangard strategic missile system as combat equipment.

R-28 “Sarmat” is the most modern Russian ICBM

Development work on the RS-28 Sarmat project began in 2011. The development of weapons was carried out by the Viktor Makeev SRC with the participation of the Scientific and Production Association of Mechanical Engineering. The first launch of ICBMs under the state test program took place in April 2022.

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / TASS

The R-28 “Sarmat” is to replace the Soviet R-36M2 “Voevoda” ICBMs, which are in service with the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN).

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / TASS

According to Sergei Karakaev, Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, the new ICBM is distinguished by a shortened active trajectory, increased energy power and improved security of the missile and its silo launcher.

RS-28 “Sarmat” surpasses similar foreign developments

According to Karakaev, a missile defense system that will be able to intercept the R-28 “Sarmat” will not appear in the enemy’s hands until decades later.

From our notorious trajectory through the North Pole, if necessary, it is possible to lay a trajectory through the South Pole, which, in principle, is not protected today. There are also other trajectories – from the point of view of the possibility of launching into outer space Sergei Karakaevhead of the Strategic Missile Forces

According to the head of the North American Air Defense Command, General Glen van Herk, because of the appearance in Russia of such weapons, the Pentagon is critically in need of modern and reliable deterrents.