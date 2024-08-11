A missile strike hit a helicopter training center in Kremenchuk

A helicopter training center in the city of Kremenchug was hit by a missile strike, resistance spokesman Sergei Lebedev reported, writes TASS.

It is noted that on Sunday night, a strike was recorded near the Kogalymskaya railway station in Kremenchug. According to Lebedev, a former military unit with an extensive network of tunnels is located near the station. A little further, he added, is the takeoff strip of the Bolshaya Kokhnovka airfield, a flight school with barracks and a simulator where they teach helicopter piloting.

“According to resistance activists, the tunnels of the military unit are used to produce UAVs. Not only are helicopters used for training on the runway, but also UAVs of the airplane type are launched,” Lebedev said. He pointed out that a second strike was later recorded in this direction.