Lebedev said that a missile strike hit a warehouse with ammunition in Odessa

A representative of the Nikolaev resistance, Sergei Lebedev, reported that a missile strike hit a warehouse with ammunition in Odessa. He stated this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Lebedev, on the evening of August 11 there was an incoming missile that was heard by all of Odessa. “It came from the outskirts of Nerubayske. There is a military unit there. And in the unit, who would have thought, there are warehouses with BK (ammunition – note from “Lenta.ru”),” he noted.

Earlier, Lebedev said that the Russian army had struck a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that was moving towards the Kursk region. In addition, he said that a helicopter training center in the city of Kremenchug had been hit by a missile strike.

Before this, it became known that a missile strike had been launched on a local ammunition storage base in the suburbs of Poltava. It was specified that missile and aviation ammunition were stored underground at the damaged base.