A building near the fence of Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, was hit by a missile, resulting in casualties. This is reported with reference to local television RIA News…

According to the Al-Arabia TV channel, as a result of the missile fall, five people were killed and four were injured. The agency clarifies that the attack took place in the “green zone” of the city, where international missions, government agencies, an airport and an adjoining military airfield are located. It was not specified which building the unknown attacked.

Earlier on September 28, it became known that the US authorities had threatened the Iraqi government to completely close the embassy in Baghdad if the regular rocket attacks did not stop. On September 16, near the American diplomatic mission, missiles of the Katyusha multiple launch rocket system fell.