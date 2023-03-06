Small missile ships of the Baltic Fleet practiced strikes with Caliber missiles during exercises

The crews of small missile ships (RTOs) “Odintsovo”, “Sovetsk” and “Zeleniy Dol” of the Baltic Fleet worked out the tasks of repelling air attacks of a mock enemy and delivering strikes against sea and coastal targets with Caliber cruise missiles with electronic launches. This was reported by the press service of the fleet, reports TASS.

The crews of the RTOs of the Baltic Naval Base of the Fleet performed practical firing from A-190, AK-630 and AK-176 artillery mounts at simulated air targets and special lighting projectiles, which were delivered from the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer from Cape Taran on the coast of the Kaliningrad region. The crews also performed artillery firing at sea shields, which imitated ships of a mock enemy.

“In addition, the specialists of the missile and artillery warheads of the ships worked out the tasks of delivering massive strikes with Caliber missiles at sea and coastal targets at a considerable distance with the performance of electronic missile launches,” the report says.

RTOs Odintsovo and Sovetsk of project 22800, as well as Zeleny Dol of project 21631, received eight cells of the 3S14 universal ship-based firing system, which can carry Caliber-NK and Onyx missiles.

In December 2022, the project 21631 Naro-Fominsk RTO was launched in Zelenodolsk, which became the eleventh ship in the series.