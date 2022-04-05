Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

split

Israeli missile defense shield against long-range weapons: Arrow 3 on a launch. © -/Israeli Defense Ministry/dpa

Israel and the US agree to the sale of the Arrow 3 missile defense shield to Germany. What the defense system can do. What it protects against. And what it should cost.

Munich/Berlin/Jerusalem – It is a unique and historic step in the history of Germany after reunification and the end of the Cold War. After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and the open aggression of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin against the West, the traffic light federal government apparently decided to buy a missile defense system against long-range weapons.

“Arrow 3”: Israel and USA agree to sale of anti-missile shield to Germany

As this Tuesday (April 5) initially the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported that Israel and the United States have agreed to the sale of the Arrow 3 missile defense shield to Germany. There was no official statement from Berlin until the evening. The newspaper, however, referred to the Inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz.

Inspector of the German Air Force: Ingo Gerhartz. © IMAGO / Sven Simon

Gerhartz explained that Jerusalem Post, “Arrow 3” is the most relevant system for the threats Germany is confronted with. Accordingly, only the final details remain to be clarified. But: What can “Arrow 3” do? What threat does it protect against? And how much is the Israeli anti-missile shield supposed to cost the Federal Republic of Germany? Merkur.de provides an overview:

Missile shield for Germany: Against which threat “Arrow 3” is supposed to protect

What threat is the Arrow 3 missile shield intended to protect against? Before so-called medium-range missiles and long-range weapons. A threat scenario could, for example, emanate from the Moscow military base in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the Baltic States. Russian Iskander-M missiles are stationed there, directly on the Baltic Sea.

The Iskander Mobile Launch Base can fire both short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The Russian missiles are said to have an unconfirmed range of up to 500 kilometers. Israel defends itself with “Arrow 3” against short-range missiles from the Palestinian West Bank or the Gaza Strip.

In the video: Compact – The news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Missile shield for Germany: How the “Arrow 3” system works

How does Arrow 3 protect and how does the missile system work? It is a mobile launch device for usually four missiles combined with a mobile radar station. According to ARD’s “Tagesschau”, the defense missiles should also be able to intercept medium- and long-range ballistic missiles outside of the atmosphere. The rockets, connected to the radar, should still work at an altitude of up to 100 kilometers.

Loud dpa the rockets have a range of up to 2400 kilometers. A control center quickly calculates the trajectory and, if necessary, transmits control signals to the stratosphere to correct the trajectory. The missile carries a so-called warhead on a collision course, a “kill vehicle” designed to destroy the enemy warhead using the energy of the impact. The missile systems would be set up at various Bundeswehr locations in Germany, ideally forming an “iron dome” over the Federal Republic. Here, too, close consultation with NATO is expected.

Anti-missile shield against long-range weapons: graphic showing how Arrow 3 works. (shown in simplified form) © dpa

Missile shield for Germany: what “Arrow 3” should cost

What could the “Arrow 3” missile defense shield Germany cost? Something that has gone down a bit in the past few turbulent months: In January, a delegation of German defense politicians from the Bundestag was in Israel to examine “Arrow 3”. Even before the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gerhartz had criticized Germany’s ability to defend itself against medium- and long-range missiles. The previous German anti-aircraft defense is subordinate to his branch of the armed forces, namely by the anti-aircraft missile squadron 1, which is equipped with so-called Patriot systems. The 56-year-old lieutenant general of the air force has had excellent contacts with the armed forces in Israel for a long time and visited them last year, for example.

There, the company Israel Aerospace Industries produces the rocket systems. These are said to be the Federal Republic German Press Agency (dpa) cost around two billion euros. The money for this is to come from the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr, which the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP announced after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. (pm)