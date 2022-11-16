“According to preliminary results, the accident” which caused two deaths yesterday in the village of Przewodow, in south-eastern Poland, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine, “was probably caused by a Ukrainian missile, launched to protect Ukrainian territory by Russian missile attacks”. So the NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, in a press conference at the end of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels. But the incident “is not Kiev’s fault. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for this illegal war”.

“The explosion – he continued – occurred as Russia launched a massive wave of missile attacks” against Ukrainian territory. NATO “monitors the situation from the very beginning: investigations are ongoing, and we have to wait for the results. We have no indications that it was the result of a deliberate attack. We have no indications that Russia is preparing an offensive against NATO “.

In the North Atlantic Council meeting today “NATO allies offered their condolences for the tragic loss of life, expressing strong solidarity with our ally, Poland. And they made it clear that we will continue to support Ukraine in its right to ‘self-defense,” he stressed.