by LETIZIA TORTELLO (SENT TO ZAPORIZHZIA)

Night of fire in Zaporizhzia, and in four other regions of Ukraine. The southern industrial city was bombed at least four times around 3 am, and again towards early morning. A total of 101 missiles were fired on the country. One of the affected sites in Zaporizhzia is a tourist residence with an Italian name, the Monica Bellucci resort. A Russian S-300 missile arrived, completely destroying numerous buildings. Around the large swimming pool, the large hole in the asphalt caused by a missile, you walk on rubble of all kinds. The whole complex, just outside the city centre, no longer has windows and has signs of destruction everywhere. The owners, residents and the police arrived for the first surveys and to save what was possible. Three other points were hit during the night, no information is provided about them, they are probably strategic structures. War Russia Ukraine, today’s news and updates



01:18