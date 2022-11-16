“We have full confidence in the investigation by the Polish government” into yesterday’s explosion on the border with Ukraine, but, “regardless of the conclusions, it is clear that Russia is ultimately responsible for this tragic incident”. This is what the White House National Security Council spokesman clarified in a note, speaking of the missile that fell yesterday on Polish territory, which killed two people and which, according to initial analyses, was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire.

“We congratulate” the Polish authorities “for the professionalism and accuracy with which they are carrying out the investigation”, says the spokeswoman, underlining that “we will remain in close contact with them, as we are still collecting information”.

According to Adrienne Watson, “We have not seen anything that contradicts President Duda’s preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile which unfortunately crashed in Poland. We will continue to assess and share transparently any new information as it becomes available. We will also continue to stay in close contact with Ukrainians regarding any information that might complete the picture.”

Having said that, whatever the final conclusions, it is clear that ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine with the specific aim of hitting civilian infrastructure. ‘Ukraine had – and has – every right to defend itself.”