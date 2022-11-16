US President Joe Biden says there are indications that the missile that killed two people last night in the Polish border village of Przewodów came from Ukraine. He says he has intelligence that it may be a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that ended up in NATO country.



16 Nov. 2022

That is what Biden says at the G7 summit in Bali, where many world leaders are gathered. He speaks of an anti-aircraft missile of the type S-300. The US president says the United States and NATO countries are investigating the incident before taking action. “We have agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border, and they will make sure we find out exactly what happened.”

Anonymous military sources confirm in US media this morning that it is almost certain that it was indeed a Ukrainian missile that hit just over the border. That would have been a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, of Russian manufacture. Much of the Ukrainian arsenal dates back to Soviet times.

This morning at 10 a.m. the NATO countries will meet to discuss possible consequences of the missile strike. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will then hold a press conference at 12.30 pm. Poland is considering establishing Article 4 of NATO. If other countries agree, it can be decided to set up joint border surveillance in Poland, for example.

For Prime Minister Mark Rutte it does not matter much where the rocket came from. In any case, he points to Russia as an aggressor, and supports Ukraine. Without the war in Ukraine, the missile would never have been fired, he says at the summit in Bali. Continue reading below the map





Russia denies

The missile hit a Polish grain factory about 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, killing two people. Last night, direct reference was made to Russia, which had carried out a mass bombing of Ukrainian cities in the afternoon, including nearby Lviv. Russia denies firing the missile.





