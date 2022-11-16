Biden cautious on missile in Poland, no declaration of war

The case of missile exploded into Polandbordering on the Ukraineis likely to further aggravate the situation at the level international and to expand the war to the entire territory of the Born. There are several hypotheses about the causes of the explosion that also caused it 2 dead. Among these, the most accredited indicates that he may have arrived in Poland after having been intercepted and struck by Ukrainians. A thorough and swift investigation is required before the situation takes a dramatic turn. Of this he is also convinced Joe Bidenwhich he defined “unlikely” the hypothesis that the missile that hit Poland and killed two people was launched by Russia.

The president of the United States he said and reiterated it, answering journalists’ questions, after the extraordinary summit with the leaders of G7 and the allies of Born on the sidelines of G20 summit ongoing at Baliin Indonesia. “The initial information disproves that hypothesis – she explained to reporters who asked for details – I don’t want to say it until the investigation it is not completed. It is unlikely, seeing the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia”. The missile that exploded in Poland, killing two people, according to a source cited by CNN had been tracked from a airplane of the Born engaged in a mission of patrolling of the sky Polish.

