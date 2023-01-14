Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova: fragments of a rocket fell in the north of the republic

In the north of Moldova, fragments of a rocket fell. This was announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic on its Facebook page. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“The wreckage of the rocket was found by the border patrol of the Larga checkpoint,” the report says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the border police implemented an emergency plan and increased the number of patrols in the border zone with Ukraine. They watch the airspace and the green lane.

The incident was notified to the emergency rescue service 112, the prosecutor’s office of the Briceni district and the Bombtech brigade. The scene has been cordoned off.

In early December 2022, an unexploded rocket was discovered in the north of Moldova. She was found near the border of Ukraine, the rocket fell in an orchard.