Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Missile explosion in Poland | Haavisto: It is possible that the projectile came from somewhere other than Russia – HS will follow the briefing

November 16, 2022
Policy|Missile explosion in Poland

Haavisto’s press conference will take place around 8:30 a.m. in Säätytalo. HS follows the occasion in this article.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning, where he will talk about the recent events in Poland and Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a press release.

The event will take place around 8:30 in Säätytalo. HS follows the occasion in text form in this article.

Poland’s foreign ministry said early Wednesday that a missile hit the village of Przewodów, killing two Polish citizens. The village is located less than ten kilometers from the Ukrainian border. On Tuesday, Russia carried out large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine.

According to the latest information from the US authorities, the missile that hit Poland, according to preliminary findings, was fired by Ukraine, said a reporter from the news agency AP on Twitter. This was reported by three US officials.

Also the President of the United States Joe Biden said he considered it unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia. The Pentagon is currently investigating the attack.


