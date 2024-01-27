Gladkov: a missile danger siren was launched in Belgorod and the Belgorod region

A missile warning siren was launched in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. About this on Saturday, January 27, in his Telegram channel reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He urged residents at home not to go near the windows. Russians are advised to take refuge in rooms without windows with solid walls – a corridor, a bathroom. “If you are outside, go to a shelter or other safe place,” the governor wrote.

Earlier on the same day, Gladkov reported that the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district, came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the second time that day.