Gladkov: Missile danger signal in Belgorod region cancelled

The missile danger signal in the Belgorod region has been cancelled. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

A missile threat was declared throughout the region at 20:58 Moscow time. “The entire territory of the Belgorod Region is a missile threat alert,” the governor said.

The day before, the Belgorod region was subjected to a massive attack from Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked five settlements of the Shebekinsky urban district at once, Gladkov specified.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. In this way, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.