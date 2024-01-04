Governor Gladkov: missile siren launched in Belgorod

The missile warning siren has been activated again in Belgorod. He reported this in his Telegram– channel governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He recommended not going near windows and taking shelter in a room “without windows with solid walls (hallway, bathroom, toilet, storage room).” “If you are outside, go to a shelter or other safe place,” the message says.

Earlier in Belgorod the missile warning siren sounded four times. In particular, Tochka-U tactical missiles were launched at the city. Air defense forces managed to shoot down nine air targets on approach to the regional capital.

Belgorod has been under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) since the evening of December 29. The greatest damage was caused on December 30, when 25 people could not be saved, more than 100 were injured of varying degrees of severity. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack.