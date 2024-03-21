A missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this on Thursday, March 21.

“If you are at home, do not go near the windows. Take shelter in rooms without windows with solid walls (corridor, bathroom, toilet, pantry),” said his Telegram channel.

The governor also warned that those outdoors should go to a shelter or other safe place.

The day before, on March 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems shot down 13 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod region, and later a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

On that day, Gladkov said that two civilians were killed as a result of shelling in the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region. Two more people were injured; they suffered traumatic brain injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds. Also in the city of Grayvoron, the catering unit was completely destroyed during the shelling. He added that, presumably, an employee may be under the rubble, and the clearance of the rubble continues.

