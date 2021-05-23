Project 1164 Atlant, a guards missile cruiser Moskva, is preparing for its first long-range cruise after a lengthy repair. This was reported to Izvestia by sources in the RF Ministry of Defense.

One of the largest ships of the Russian Navy was at the plant from 2016 to 2020. It was believed that he might not return to service. However, it was decided to return the cruiser to service.

The ship and its crew have already received permission to sail in the far sea zone. Now the route of the Black Sea Fleet flagship is being worked out.

At the end of April, the cruiser fired the Vulcan cruise anti-ship missile in the Black Sea, which hit the target from a distance of 30 km. According to the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, the firing was “valid”. According to their results, the flagship was included in the permanent readiness forces and was recognized as ready to perform the assigned tasks.

“It has significant strike capabilities in terms of fighting large enemy surface ships. Another important characteristic is the presence of a powerful S-300F air defense system on cruisers of this type, which makes it possible to cover from the air both a ship formation and some ground objects, if the ship is near them, “added military expert Andrei Frolov

Having gone on a long voyage, “Moscow” can spend several months in the Mediterranean Sea, and then go to the Atlantic or Indian Ocean, military historian Dmitry Boltenkov suggested.

“From 2016 to 2020, the ship was under repair in Sevastopol to restore technical readiness. It’s time to go out and show the world the presence of the Russian Navy in important regions, ”Boltenkov added.

“Atlant” of the first rank: missile cruiser “Moskva” is preparing for a long voyage “