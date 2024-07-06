Missiles will be incorporated into the model already used by the Force; technology is in the final evaluation phase

O Brazilian army will begin using missile-carrying drones by 2027, in the current Strategic Planning cycle, according to the corporation. The technology is in the final evaluation phase.

SARP (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), as drones are called, are part of the scope of 3 Strategic Programs of the Brazilian Army: Sisfron (Integrated Border Monitoring System), AvEx (Army Aviation) and Astros.

The missiles will be incorporated into the Nauru 100C models, already present in the Force. Drones of this type have a wingspan of almost 8 meters, are 3 meters long and can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h, with an autonomy of 10 hours of operations, whether day or night.

The drone has a powerful camera system, with 8 motors with independent batteries, allowing automatic vertical takeoffs and landings, enabling takeoff and landing in critical and confined environments.

With a maximum takeoff weight of 150 kg, the Nauru 1000C performs various types of aerial monitoring with great versatility, as it was developed for missions that require operations in different scenarios, withstanding light rain, light rain or fog, for example.

All control of these aircraft is done from inside a container for transporting and operating the SARP, with ground control stations, cameras and monitors that show in real time what the aircraft is capturing outside according to the needs of each mission.

O Poder360 asked the Army about how many drones will receive missiles and how they will be used, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.