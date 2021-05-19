Missile bombing from Lebanon on Israel … and the army responds

The Israeli army said that artillery bombed targets in Lebanon after four rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday.

This is the third time that rockets have been launched from Lebanon since the recent events between the Israelis and Palestinians began on the tenth of May.

The army stated that the anti-missile defenses intercepted one of the projectiles, another landed in an open area, while two fell in the Mediterranean.

The rocket fire triggered sirens in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and areas east of it.

Security sources in Lebanon confirmed that four rockets were fired at Israel from the town of “Siddiqin” in the southern coastal city of Tire in Lebanon.

There were no reports of damage from both sides.

Israeli military correspondents said that a Palestinian faction may have fired the rockets.

In a previous incident on Monday, six shells were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel but landed within the Lebanese border, and Israel responded with artillery fire. On Thursday, three rockets were fired at Israel, which landed in the Mediterranean.

In the past, small Palestinian factions in Lebanon fired on Israel intermittently.