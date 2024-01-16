A missile hit a prison for prisoners of the jihadist group on January 16 Islamic State (IS), in northeastern Syria, and caused an escape attempt by “dozens” of prisoners, which was thwarted by the Syrian Kurdish forces in charge of security in the area.

According to the Kurdish-led armed alliance, Syrian Democratic Forces (FSD), in a statement, the action took place in Al Sina prison, in Al Hasaka province, and caused minor injuries to some of the prisoners. of the terrorist formation.

Following the attack, dozens of IS detainees attempted to escape from the prison, but security measures implemented by our FSD and Internal Security forces

“After the attack, dozens of IS detainees tried to escape from the prison, but the security measures implemented by our FSD forces and Internal Security (Kurdish Police) have thwarted the escape attempt,” the note adds.

The armed alliance did not attribute the launch to any actor and He assured that this affected a part of the prison that houses minors linked to the jihadist group.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the projectile landed near the outer wall of the prison and explained that a small base with the presence of US troops, as well as “Western” intelligence personnel, was located a few meters away from it.

For this reason, the NGO, based in the United Kingdom and with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, considered that the attack could have been carried out by pro-Iranian armed groups.

Since last October and within the framework of the Gaza war, militias supported by Tehran have attacked a large number of American targets in Syria, although in recent days there have also been intense Turkish bombings against Syrian Kurdish targets in the northeast of the country. .

Al Sina prison already suffered a serious riot at the beginning of 2022, which resulted in a prolonged operation to regain control of the facilities and which left nearly half a thousand dead.

