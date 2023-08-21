Missile attack on Chernihiv | Iryna, who was on a shopping trip during the devastating attack, tells HS how the attack affects the city – “We can’t get people back”

Iryna Kudina, who works in Chernihiv, says that she heard an explosion kilometers away from the theater that was hit by a missile.

Ukrainian Made in Chernihiv on Saturday missile strike was one of the attacks with the highest civilian casualties in the last weeks of the war.

The attack on the local theater killed seven people and injured nearly 150.

As a result of the explosion, the Finnish development cooperation organization Kirkko’s foreign aid office was also damaged.

The church foreign aid project manager Iryna Kudina answers a call at his home on Sunday evening, a few kilometers away from the explosion site.

He says that he was in a shop far away on the outskirts of the city when the missile exploded.

“I saw from the window that there was an explosion in the city center, and smoke started rising from there. I was about seven kilometers from the center, but the sound of the explosion was clearly heard,” says Kudina.

The pressure wave caused by the explosion broke the windows of the Church's foreign aid office.

The church foreign aid said on Saturday that the attack happened a few hundred meters from its office in the central area of ​​Chernihiv. At that time the office was empty.

According to Kudina, the explosion broke the windows in the stairwell.

“If there had been a person there, he could have died.”

Kudina says that during the cleaning, fragments of a missile were also found in the office.

Shortly after the explosion, the owner of the building arrived and began to protect the windows. The office staff took the most important office supplies elsewhere.

Russian after the attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the fighting also started in Chernihiv. The city is located in the northern part of Ukraine, about 80 kilometers from the Russian border and less than 50 kilometers from the Belarusian border.

The fighting was at its fiercest in March 2022. HS reported at the time that Chernihiv is one of the worst affected cities in terms of civilian casualties.

According to Kudina, the pieces of metal in the picture do not come from the office.

After the worst battles in Chernihiv, the city has rebuilt itself.

“Now we have more to repair, because there are many damaged buildings in the city center. 93 windows of the brand new school near the theater were broken due to the explosion,” says Kudina.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Lomako told In Telegram on Sunday, that due to the destruction, the school cannot start classroom teaching at the beginning of September.

According to Kudina, homes, shops and a pharmacy were damaged in the attack. Lomako says that two kindergartens were also damaged.

Several buildings were damaged by the force of the explosion.

“The war is not over yet. Maybe we knew something like this could happen. However, it was more or less quiet in the last few days, and no one expected that an attack could happen in the city center,” says Kudina.

To the area governor Vyacheslav Chaus told In Telegramthat the destroyed theater has a shelter intended for several hundred people.

Before the explosion, air raid sirens sounded in the city. However, not everyone followed the order to take cover.

The Reuters news agency reported on Saturday that some of the people present were on their way to church for a religious holiday.

Kudin’s according to the city residents are shocked by the situation, and there is a lot of discussion about the events on social media. He says that there is no point in blaming anyone for what happened.

“The houses and the theater can be rebuilt, but we can’t get our people back.”