Missile alarm in Tel Aviv: Chancellor has to go to shelter

During his visit to Tel Aviv, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had to go to a shelter because of a rocket alarm. © Michael Kappeler/dpa Pool/dpa

The Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been attacking Israel with rockets for more than ten days. The Chancellor also has to stay safe during a visit to Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv – Due to repeated rocket alarms, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to visit a shelter at the German embassy several times on Tuesday during his visit to Tel Aviv. Those close to him said he had to stay there for a few minutes at a time. Several dull explosions from the Iron Dome missile defense system were heard in the center of the city.

Scholz landed in Israel in the afternoon for a solidarity visit. In addition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he met with President Izchak Herzog. A meeting with Benny Gantz, minister in the war cabinet, was interrupted because of the second missile alarm.

On October 7, terrorists carried out a massacre of Israeli civilians in border towns and at a music festival on behalf of Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. It was the worst bloodbath in Israel’s history. More than 1,400 people died during and in the following days. Palestinian militants abducted at least 199 people that day, including German citizens. Israel responded with air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv is considered relatively safe. However, rocket alarms also occur there several times a day. The sirens also sounded during the visit of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week. dpa