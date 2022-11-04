Refinance the fund for the reduction of waiting lists in the next budget law; update the Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways (Pdta) and implement the National Chronicity Plan. They are some of the five proposals of Salutequità to make the plan current but also, and above all, to recover missed treatments and waiting lists which represent a priority for citizens and the National Health Service.

Points disseminated in a note from the association for the assessment of the quality of health policies include: 1) Refinance the fund for the reduction of waiting lists in the next budget law – to promptly respond to requests for outpatient services, screening and hospitalization not provided during the epidemiological emergency – anchoring the disbursement of funding to the achievement (verified) of the objectives according to the previously identified timing. Data on recovered performance must be provided and made public quarterly, for each specialist area; 2) Implement and update the National Chronicity Plan in light of the innovations in terms of personnel policies, organizational models and investments / reforms Pnrr (e.g. digital health, Dm 77), also integrating the pathologies included, such as multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, chronic headache, nasal polyposis, asthma also in ‘adult; 3) Review the new warranty system (Nsg) making the Pdta the core indicator, and including among the core indicators those on the implementation of the National Chronicity Plan and the National Plan for governance of waiting lists; 4) Update the Pdta indicating where / for whom / when / how telemedicine services are recommended, supporting clinicians and health professionals in evaluating the most appropriate delivery methods (tele or traditional); 5) Measuring the outcomes of Pdta and telemedicine also with an update of the National Outcomes Program (Pne), looking at health outcomes and dimensions such as equity and quality of life of patients and caregivers (Prems and Proms must become an absolute value for the NHS), impact on the territory, humanization.