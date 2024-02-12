It is one of the big sports highlights of the year: the Super Bowl 2024, the final game of the National Football League (NFL). The fight for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy took place on the night of Sunday to Monday, 11/12. February, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers.
The venue was Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders usually play their home games there. They won't play a Super Bowl at home, the Raiders couldn't even qualify for the playoffs. It will be the first Super Bowl in the stadium, which only opened in 2020.
Here you can watch the game live and for free on free TV
Super Bowl LVIII was broadcast live on free TV by RTL. The game kicked off at 12:30 a.m. The broadcast began at 11:15 p.m., and from 10 p.m. there was a countdown to the Super Bowl on Nitro.
You can watch the Super Bowl live stream here
You could also watch the Super Bowl on the Dazn streaming service if you have a subscription. Dazn offered the Super Bowl with German and American commentary. The broadcast began at 11:30 p.m.
Another option is the NFL Game Pass. This means you can watch the US TV broadcast – including the popular advertisingg – pursue. There was another special offer for the Super Bowl: the game pass for the final could be booked for just 99 cents.
Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl again in Re-Live
If you don't want to get up at night, you can also enjoy the Super Bowl on Monday morning: from 8 a.m. there will be a repeat of the RTL broadcast on the free TV channel Nitro. Dazn customers can start the night's stream from the beginning. This is also possible via NFL Game Pass.
How long does the Super Bowl last?
An NFL game lasts 60 minutes of net game time. However, due to the numerous breaks during which the clock stops, a game usually lasts around three hours. Due to the extended halftime show, the Super Bowl will last a little longer.
Where can I follow the Super Bowl in the live blog?
