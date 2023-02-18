The tour of tours, the Frisian Elfstedentocht, will not be held this winter either. According to Weeronline, the chance of the event this skating season has now passed. This further tightens the record for the number of winters without Elfstedentocht to 26.

The last Elfstedentocht dates back to 1997. Since then, no winter has been severe enough to get ice of the right thickness and quality. The last weeks of this winter will also not be cold enough to allow skating ice to form. “The district heads do not have to get together this year either,” Weeronline reports.

The previous record-long period without Elfstedentocht ran from January 18, 1963 to February 21, 1985, after which 21 winters without Elfstedentocht came to an end. There were even two consecutive winters (1985 and 1986) in which the ice was thick enough to organize the trip. The current record has been running since January 4, 1997 and it has now been 9541 days since the last Elfstedentocht was held. So an entire generation of young adults has never experienced this journey.

In 2012 it almost came to an Elfstedentocht after a cold east wind caused freezing temperatures in the Netherlands. Very severe frost was measured on several nights: -15 degrees or colder. However, the ultimate trip did not materialize because the ice quality was too bad after snowfall.

After that, apart from a number of frost periods, every winter (by no means) was not cold enough to even hope for an Elfstedentocht. Whether it will come to a tour of tours again, according to meteorologists, is the question; with the warming climate, conditions are becoming increasingly unfavorable.