The best financial advice we can give: don’t take financial advice from TopGear. We just got to know a little bit about cars, let alone about the stocks behind them. The only good investment we ever made was a tank of gas, which was worth a lot more the next day. And we literally set it on fire. Fortunately, there are people who do know something about stocks, such as Forbes.

Tired of not investing in Tesla a few years ago? Or in Microsoft even longer ago? And would you rather not look back ten years from now on a missed opportunity? Then you could calmly orientate on the many new car brands and their suppliers.

Alternatives to Tesla Stocks

Forbes made a list of stocks to keep a close eye on. These are shares of manufacturers of electric cars, but also suppliers such as battery manufacturers and providers of charging stations. In the original article they explain all the shares, but we just list them. Oh and, Tesla is still in between.

Thanks in part to investments by governments, they see Forbes there is a good chance that the shares will rise. The rising oil price would also be a good driver for EV companies. However, the article warns of a possible approaching recession, which could dampen the growth of companies. Investing is always a risk, always keep that in mind.

The title of this article a little on the suggestive side? With this list of EV stocks you can become a millionaire in two ways: either you invest like Jan Modaal and get big profits – or you invest as a billionaire and lose that much until you become a millionaire again. Did we mention that TopGear isn’t the best place for financial advice?

