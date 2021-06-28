Schools in three major cities are in danger of failing in the short term because of the enormous teacher shortages. And according to the economic bureau of ING, supermarkets are likely to miss out on tens of millions of euros in turnover due to the early elimination of the Netherlands from the European Football Championship. These are the most important news topics of Monday 28 June.











In July, 80 percent have antibodies, but that’s not enough

At the current vaccination rate, 80 percent of the Dutch population is expected to have antibodies against the coronavirus by July. The chance that this is sufficient for the desired group immunity is small. Infectious disease modeler Quirine ten Bosch thinks that the expected 80 percent is not enough to get rid of the virus completely. Also not because in the rest of the world it is still going around. You can read the whole article here.

School closure threatens in three major cities: teacher shortage is getting out of hand

Schools in the big cities are in danger of failing in the short term because of the enormous teacher shortages. The aldermen of education in The Hague, Rotterdam and Amsterdam warn against this disaster scenario today. They call on the government to take action. Minister of Education Arie Slob is not impressed by the criticism of the major cities.

‘Orange fiasco costs supermarkets tens of millions in turnover’

The cheer cape can go to the attic, the stickers and flags in the garbage can and all in the pub or on the terrace to watch Orange through a screen, was limited to one game. According to the economic bureau of ING, supermarkets are likely to miss out on tens of millions of euros in turnover due to the early shutdown of the Netherlands. The grapes are extra sour for the catering industry. During the three group matches, Orange was not yet allowed to be watched on a big screen in the pub or on the terrace, but due to the relaxation it is now possible. You can read the whole article here.

A Jumbo supermarket. © ANP



Woman without a trace who caused a massive crash in Tour risks fine

The woman who caused a massive crash on Saturday in the first stage of the Tour de France at 45 kilometers from the finish, still keeps people busy. The fan was standing with a piece of cardboard that read ‘Allez Opi-Omi‘ way too close to the side of the road. Tony Martin couldn’t avoid the sign and he hit the asphalt hard. A domino effect with a lot of damage and confusion ensued. Despite the complaint already filed by the organization, the woman has still not been identified – let alone found. If she is found, she risks a fine of 1500 euros. You can read the whole article here.

Polish clerics allegedly abused 368 children in the past two years

The Polish Catholic Church said in a report that 292 clerics allegedly abused 368 boys and girls between 2018 and 2020. Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the head of the Polish Catholic Church, echoed his earlier apologies to the victims in an online conference today, asking their forgiveness. You can read the whole article here.

Joran van der Sloot sent back to ‘medieval dungeon’ in Peru

Joran van der Sloot is back in ‘hell on earth’. He and four other inmates have been transferred from Juliaca Prison to the high-security Challapalca Prison in Peru. He went on hunger strike there earlier because of abuse and the ‘medieval’ circumstances. Why he has now been sent back to Challapalca has not been disclosed. Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of Peruvian Stephany Flores. You can read the whole article here.

Joran van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores. © EPA



NCTV: Ransomware is a risk to national security

For the first time, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) warns that ransomware can pose a threat to national security. The NCTV states that many companies and institutions that are responsible for vital processes in our country have ‘resilience’ against cyber attacks ‘deficient’. If cyber criminals succeed in infecting computers of, for example, the central government, water purification or energy suppliers, they are capable of disrupting society. You can read the whole article here.

